Quiz! Can you name Marcelo Bielsa's most played players?

It's time for another football quiz and this one's a real tester.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you spot the ball in these 10 memorable Premier League moments?

Legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa has taken charge at four clubs since 2000 and we want you to name the five players he selected most often at each one of them to make up a total of 20 trusted regulars for you to find.

We've given you just 10 minutes to put your knowledge of Athletic Club, Marseille, Lille and Leeds United in this quick-fire football quiz. Good luck! Don't forget to tell us how you get on in the comments.

As we continue to test your football knowledge, we have some more tricky challenges for you courtesy of Kwizly. We've got quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world.

Next up, we've got a bumper badge quiz to test your visual expertise of the global game and a fiendish quest to sort 30 players by their number of Champions League appearances.

We're also off to the realm of major international tournaments to ask whether you can name every British and Irish player to have scored at the World Cup or European Championship since 1992.

Last but not least, you can test yourself on football's version of The Knowledge by tackling our Arsenal and Chelsea players quiz. And remember, you can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.