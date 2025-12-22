Quiz! Can you name Marcelo Bielsa's most played players?

It's time for another football quiz and this one's a real tester.
Legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa has taken charge at four clubs since 2000 and we want you to name the five players he selected most often at each one of them to make up a total of 20 trusted regulars for you to find.
We've given you just 10 minutes to put your knowledge of Athletic Club, Marseille, Lille and Leeds United in this quick-fire football quiz. Good luck! Don't forget to tell us how you get on in the comments.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
