Friday Football Quiz, episode 107: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Thursday, we don't care about you… it's Friday, we take on 20 questions about the beautiful game.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 106

Welcome back to the Friday Football Quiz, the Cure to help you through one last working day of the week, as we guide you through the pub quiz, traversing Turkish delight and five-sided badges.

So, how's your ball knowledge? 15 and above is deemed to be top-tier in our books – so let's get stuck in, shall we?

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Your encyclopaedic grasp of the beautiful game is truly top-class, if our Friday challenge has anything to go by. Yet, the tactical depth of the beautiful game offers endless new frontiers to explore: a prestigious new suite of challenges is warming up on the touchline, courtesy of Kwizly.

We begin by delving into the exclusive inner circle of the English game. We’re asking you to recall the serial winners by naming every player to have won four or more Premier League titles, before pivoting to the pinnacle of individual recognition: can you name every English player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000? It is a demanding audit of world-class talent that distinguishes the true historians from the casual observers.

If your passion for the game is as much about the threads as the trophies, it’s time to engage your visual cortex. We’ve put together a visual puzzle where you must name the team that wore these shirts, followed by a high-octane trip back to the most legendary marketing campaign in history: can you name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament? From the grit of the cage, let’s see if your footballing IQ is truly elite.

To finish up, FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, offers the ideal intellectual cool-down for any terrace veteran. To ensure you’re always first to the breaking news, subscribe to our newsletter for your essential afternoon briefing of curated trivia. You can also secure your status as a club legend by registering for The Club: our free membership portal, where you can unlock secret hints, collect digital badges, and battle for the summit of our global leaderboards.