Quiz! Can you name the team that wore these shirts?

Football quiz time, as we dig into football shirt lore.

Some football jersey designs stay with you – and as you may be about to find out, others are less memorable, once you strip them of sponsors and logos. We've got 20 shirts for you to trawl through, but have only supplied the base designs for each: no club crest, main sponsor or sleeve sponsor for any of them. For international shirts, there's not even a star or a front-of-shirt number to help you.

So do you know these designs well enough with basically no clue given as to who they belong to? No time limit for this one – see how you get on…

Your eye for a classic kit may be undeniable, but let's move away from the boutique look for a journey through the sheer volume of the European game, the history of Wembley’s dugout, and Erling Haaland’s total destruction of the English top flight. A fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges is ready for you, courtesy of Kwizly.

We begin with a logistical marathon: can you name every club in Europe for 2025/26? This is the ultimate test of your continental map-reading after the latest round of promotions and qualifying. Once you’ve surveyed the landscape, pivot to the individual elite: try to recall every Champions League hat-trick scorer ever. It’s an exclusive club of the most ruthless predators to ever grace the ‘starball’ era.

Next, we look at the men who turned cup dreams into reality. Can you name every FA Cup-winning manager, from 2025 backwards? This rewards those who remember the modern tactical victors and the icons of the past. For a final tribute to modern-day inevitability, see if you can name every club that Erling Haaland scored against in the 2022/23 season. It was a scorched-earth debut campaign that rewrote the record books, but can you remember every single victim?

To stretch your lateral thinking after all that data, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 39, featuring clues on Panenkas, treble trebles, and a very Scilly league?