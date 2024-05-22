Quiz! Can you name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament?

Six minutes on the clock, 24 players to guess.

One of the best things about a summer with a major tournament is the mega-budget adverts you get, as some of the world's biggest companies jump on the World Cup or European Championship bandwagon.

Whether it's the Brazil team samba-ing through an airport or Galacticos dressed as cowboys, there have been some classics over the years.

Right up there with the very best of them is Nike's Secret Tournament ad which came out during the 2002 World Cup.

With an estimated $100million budget, it featured 24 of the best players in the world, split into eight teams of three playing in a first-goal-wins elimination tournament on a ship, soundtracked to a remixed version of Elvis Presley's 'A Little Less Conversation' with Eric Cantona as the MC. Genius.

Before you fire up YouTube to rewatch it, we've got a simple quiz for you - name all 24 players to feature. Good luck!

