Women's Football Quiz, episode 1: Matildas heroes and League Cup finals

The Matildas are having a good run in the Asian Cup

Football quiz time – all about the world of women's football!

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Women’s football continues to deliver drama on every stage - from continental finals to domestic cup showpieces and record-breaking crowds - so welcome to our very first Women's Football Quiz.

This quiz covers the biggest moments across the game: trophies, tournaments, milestones and standout seasons. How closely have you been following the action You have four minutes to answer ten questions. Go!

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Courtesy of Kwizly, we have plenty more women's football quizzes for you to try.

Still buzzing after the Lionesses won back-to-back Euros? Try this one: How well to you know England Women? Sarina Wiegman has had an impressive tenure with England, but can you name all the teams her England side has played against? Or test your Women's Super League knowledge: Can you name every WSL Golden Boot winner?

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To lower your heart rate after that high-intensity data session, find a quiet spot in the stands with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 44. Featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, it is the perfect way to test your lateral thinking before the next round of fixtures.

To stay one step ahead of the chasing pack, subscribe to our newsletter for your essential afternoon briefing of curated trivia. You can also secure your status as a terrace legend by registering for The Club: our free membership portal where you can unlock exclusive quiz hints, earn digital badges, and battle for the top spot on our global leaderboards.