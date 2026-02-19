Quiz! Can you name every WSL Golden Boot winner?

Can you name all players to have won the Women's Super League Golden Boot since the award began?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Khadija Shaw of Manchester City poses for a photo with the Barclays WSL &quot;Player Of The Match&quot; award and the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Joie Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.
A prolific Golden Boot winner (Image credit: Photo by Jess Hornby - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

How well do you know the top scorers of the Women’s Super League?

As the Women’s Super League season heats up, one familiar name is charging towards the Golden Boot once again.

But can you name every WSL Golden Boot winner since the award started in 2011? You have six minutes to name 16 players (with a few repeat winners along the way) in this quiz.

