There is one very obvious reason Newcastle won't be selling Nick Woltemade that everybody has overlooked

Transfer season invariably breeds sensationalism, and the latest rumour swirling around St. James' Park is a classic example.

A recent report from CaughtOffside claims that Newcastle are actively considering offloading Nick Woltemade this summer, with suggestions that the Magpies would even entertain a loan offer with an option to buy.

Naturally, domestic rivals including Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester United have reportedly been put 'on alert.'

Nick Woltemade is gannin' naewhere

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags unveil a Nick Woltemade display (Image credit: Getty Images)

To the casual observer, the narrative makes sense. Woltemade’s debut campaign in Tyneside wasn't exactly a goal-a-game triumph, culminating in a bench-warming role for the latter part of the season.

But are Newcastle really ready - or able - to cut their losses so soon?

Nick Woltemade hit the ground running last season but his campaign petered out (Image credit: Getty Images)

This assumption would overlook the most crucial factor dictating Newcastle's immediate future: their new head coach.

Newcastle’s decision to appoint German manager Matthias Jaissle as Eddie Howe's successor was not made on a whim, you'd hope. Football governance at the top levels dictates that when a club makes a managerial hire, they do so with their core squad investments firmly in mind.

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Just 12 months ago, Newcastle committed roughly £70 million to bring Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart to the Premier League. Boardrooms don't simply write off a 24-year-old German international after a single adjustment season.

On the contrary, when Newcastle executives sat down with Jaissle during the recruitment process, maximising the potential of their £70 million marquee asset was almost certainly high on the agenda.

Part of Jaissle's remit will be to build a framework that puts to work the talent already in the building.

New head coach Jaissle used a diamond 4-4-2 at Salzburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout his successful tenure as Red Bull Salzburg boss, Jaissle deployed a dynamic, high-pressing 4-4-2 diamond midfield shape.

Unlike systems that rely heavily on traditional wingers, Jaissle’s diamond demanded a very specific profile upfront - a pairing featuring a clinical focal point alongside a technically-proficient, physically-striking forward able to drop into the half-spaces, link play, and connect midfield to attack.

Standing 6ft 6in, with great technical ability and link-up play, Woltemade is on paper, tailor-made for this role. Far from being surplus to requirements, the German forward is arguably the most natural tactical fit for Jaissle’s pressing diamond in Newcastle's squad.

Newcastle will be keen to avoid strengthening their rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Setting tactics aside, the logic of selling or loaning Woltemade to domestic rivals falls completely flat.

Newcastle’s leadership has repeatedly declared their ambition to consistently challenge for titles and silverware, outlining their 2030 goals. Sanctioning a move, especially a loan deal, that strengthens rivals with a 24-year-old German international forward to direct competitors would be foolish, to say the least.

Why would any club actively bolster a rival's attacking depth, undermining their own competitive objectives, all the while receiving little in return?