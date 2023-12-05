Quiz! Can you name every country England women have played under Sarina Wiegman?

6 minutes on the clock, 27 countries to guess.

England have enjoyed great success since Sarina Wiegman took over as manager in September 2021.

The Lionesses made history by winning the Euros on home soil and followed that up by reaching the World Cup final earlier this year.

Heading into tonight's game against Scotland, Wiegman has taken charge of 44 matches, facing 27 different countries.

Some of those opponents are more memorable than others, but can you name them all?

