Liverpool looking to hijack deal as Arsenal stall on price: report
Liverpool could well gazump Arsenal for a major signing
Liverpool are looking to hijack Arsenal's next transfer.
With the Gunners have tied up a move for Bruno Guimaraes and their ambitious pursuit of Vinicius Jr now over, Arsenal are looking to bring in a new defender, with Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa high on the priority list.
But with Liverpool also looking to bring in defensive cover, the Reds could hand another blow to the Premier League champions behind the scenes.
Liverpool weighing up move for Ezri Konsa – despite Arsenal interest
According to The Guardian, Konsa is now on the Reds' radar, as Andoni Iraola looks for who to partner Virgil van Dijk in defence.
With Ibrahima Konate having left for Real Madrid and Van Dijk now 35 years old, there is a need to improve depth at the back – especially given the youth of both Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, who are both coming off the back of injuries.
Jacquet and Victor Munoz are the only two signings brought to Anfield thus far this summer, with Andoni Iraola's lack of depth highlighted by the fact that his assistant, former Bournemouth captain Tommy Elphick, had to fill in at centre-back during a recent training session.
Konsa has the benefit, too, of being able to play at right-back – which has been a problem position for both Arsenal and Liverpool.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
FourFourTwo understands that the North Londoners have been spinning plenty of plates in the transfer market, with the £60 million price tag one that the champions have been reluctant to meet while pursuing the likes of Vinicius Jr and Bruno Guimaraes.
Interest from Mikel Arteta's childhood friend Iraola may spur the Gunners on to wrap up the move, with Ben White and Jurrien Timber having both suffered injuries to rule them out of the World Cup.
With doubts over William Saliba's fitness, too, Konsa could well cover there.
“With the centre-back, with the right-back situation, in terms of defensive depth, we are, I think, very thin right now,” Iraola recently admitted.
Joe Gomez will miss the start of the season, too, through injury.
Konsa is valued at €45m, per Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Newcastle United on the first weekend of the new season.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.