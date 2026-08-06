Manchester United to move for star at cut price - following his ACL setback: report

Michael Carrick is still in the market for new signings

Manchester United are to pivot, with another lower-price central midfielder in mind for Michael Carrick's rebuild.

The Red Devils have been priced out of several big moves this summer, with the likes of Youri Tielemans preferred to Matheus Fernandes, as Carrick looked to strengthen ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

With more depth still needed, Manchester United are now targeting Giorgio Scalvini, according to The Telegraph.

Manchester United to pivot to alternate targets (again)

Youri Tielemans has strengthened the Red Devils in midfield (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United are trying to keep costs down this summer: players like Eduardo Camavinga have been linked with moves, but United have brought in Tielemans and Andrey Santos, both for less than £50 million.

Now, Atalanta star Scalvini is said to be on the radar for around £32m – due, in part, to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

United have been linked with Eduardo Camavinga (Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

The Italian was valued at around €60m at the start of 2024, with the likes of Chelsea and Inter Milan competing with United for the star – but following an ACL injury that kept him out of Euro 2024, Scalvini's value has dropped hugely.

The Express relays that the 22-year-old is now worth £32m, which could represent a huge steal, given that he was one of the great hopes of Italian football just a few short years ago.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interestingly, Scalvini could well be an option across the defence – but also in midfield.

The Italian can play as a midfielder, with his tall frame and ability to get around the pitch likening him to Declan Rice as a midfield presence, suggesting he could well develop into a more defensive-minded presence alongside Tielemans or Kobbie Mainoo.

Scalvini played just eight times in the season following his injury, but racked up 30 games in all competitions last term, as he returned to his best.

Giorgio Scalvini is on United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

With United eyeing what could be an expensive move for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, cheaper signings elsewhere could fund a bigger rebuild.

Another forward could well be targeted, along with a right-back.

Scalvini is valued at €38m by Transfermarkt. United face Hull City on the opening day of the Premier League season.