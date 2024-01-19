Adidas Predator Elite review: Upgraded both aesthetically and for performance, the latest version could be its best ever

By modernising the Predator while managing to retain its iconic look, Adidas have created arguably its best version of the boot yet

With 2024 marking the 30th anniversary of the Predator, Adidas have commemorated the milestone by releasing a boot that embodies its heritage, sending fans all over the world into waves of excitement with the return of the iconic fold over tongue.

The tongue has not been seen since Adidas moved away from it with the Predator X in 2009 - which signalled the end of the Predator for many purists before its formal discontinuation in 2015. Not even its 2017 reintroduction could do anything to win Predator diehards over, but that has now changed.

By far and away the brand's most famous model, having been worn by some of its greatest players during their most memorable, the Predator 24 truly harks back to its roots with this already iconic design. The Predator is back.

Of course, it is not just the looks that makes the Predator such a titan of football boot history, it's how it FEELS. So I took a pair of the Adidas Predator Elite FT in firm ground onto the pitch to see if the performance matches the looks.

Adidas Predator Elite FT (Image credit: Future)

Adidas Predator Elite review

One thing I can say for certain is that Adidas have only returned to the past with these aesthetically - the boots fit, feel and perform like a modern boot, there is nothing 90s about the technology here. This boot is much more like recent Adidas Predator iterations than the iconic models that the 2024 design harks back to.

With an upper made from Hybridtouch 2.0 (an updated version of the material Adidas used on some generations of the F50 and brought forward for the previous model of the Predator) there is no natural leather on the boot at all. Hybridtouch is a soft, pliable synthetic material built to partially recreate the sensation of a leather boot, and is a good choice of material for a modern Predator as Adidas look to move away from mass-produced leather versions.

The result is a pair of boots that are pretty comfortable straight out of the box and require very little time to break in. They do of course miss a little of the softness of a leather pair and are actually slightly tougher than the previous model, the Predator Accuracy. This, though, doesn't pose any significant problems when on the pitch.

Even just holding these in my hands they are noticeably light, conforming to Adidas' claim they are the lightest Predators EVER. This is an interesting feature to highlight for a model leaning so heavily on the heritage of the boot; being lightweight was never a concern during the classic Predator era and many versions of the boot even included features that added weight for extra power!

Adidas Predator Elite FT (Image credit: Future)

The lightness you feel on your feet while wearing the 2024 Predator represents a continued commitment to modernising the boot, even if on the surface they give the look of a throwback. And I for one am glad this is the case, as the combination of that classic look and modern feel is really great.

Adidas have released many remakes of the best loved Predators of all time, and these tend to feature close-to-exact recreations of the original uppers. Often this makes them feel a little outdated, however, with excess weight and bulk. Fortunately, the latest Predator release sees Adidas capture the nostalgia while still making a boot that is fit for purpose in 2024.

The boots do fit more snugly than I was expecting. The low and laced version of the Predator Accuracy was very accommodating for those with wide feet but this model is narrower, particularly in the forefoot area. Something worth keeping in mind for those with especially wide feet, as well as players who prefer more space in the toe box: going a half-size up might be beneficial. I wore these in my usual size but I'm someone who doesn't mind a slightly tighter fit.

Adidas have moved away from the soleplate seen on the last two generations of the Predator for the 24 model, instead utilising what they are calling Controlframe 2.0, a solid but flexible outsole consisting of tristar studs. I wore these on both grass and artificial surfaces, and while they were passable on 4G, it's certainly best to keep the firm ground version of the Predator 24 Elite for natural grass - especially given the array of artificial grass options that Adidas have on offer for the latest model.

Adidas Predator Elite FT (Image credit: Future)

Functionally speaking, the boot is largely an upgraded version of the outgoing Predator Accuracy. By adding the tongue, Adidas have ensured an improved Predator has now become one of the most-sought after boots on the market, elevating it to a status not seen in recent times.

Indeed, the power of the tongue can be seen in the speed at which this version of the boot has vanished from shelves compared to the laced version without the tongue. That boot performs exactly the same, and includes all of the same technology, it just simply doesn't have the fold-over tongue on top of its laces.

In my opinion we have seen a marketing masterclass from Adidas around the release of the Predator 24. The legendary status of the Predator and most models of similar reputation come largely from the players who have been chosen to wear them.

David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard spring to mind when you think of the classic Predators, with Jude Bellingham’s rise to superstardom, since moving to Real Madrid, coinciding perfectly with his new role as the face of the Predator.

Bellingham has certainly become the latest in a long line of talented, creative and charismatic midfield players who have held this most important mantle for Adidas.

It may be very early, but it already looks like the Adidas Predator Elite, as a full package, will be tough to beat.

Aesthetically these boots have awoken the latent adulation of fans in their 30s and 40s, while there's been a noticeable improvement in performance on the previous generation of the boot.

2024 may just belong to the Predator already.