The Arsenal 2025/26 third kit has dropped - and this is an absolute all-timer

The Arsenal 2025/26 third kit has been released, and there's no denying how stunning it is.

Premier League shirts for next season are steadily dropping ahead of the new campaign – and while the Gunners actually debuted their home threads towards the end of last term, their away top has had plenty of wear in preseason.

So here comes the third shirt – and confirming earlier leaks, it's an absolute beauty and the best of the lot.

No, really: Adidas's Arsenal 2025/26 home kit is an all-time great

Arsenal 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal)

Given the rich heritage of football shirt culture in North London – from the bruised banana to the two-toned blue lightning shirts of the 90s – it takes a lot for a new top to really go down in history.

But genuinely, this one might well do.

OUT NOW Adidas Arsenal 2025/26 third kit: £120 at Adidas UK This goes down already as one of the smartest shirts that the Gunners have ever worn: inspired by the past but feeling new and fresh, Adidas have absolutely nailed it.

Let's be clear, this is Arsenal's greatest-ever white shirt and an all-time great in the pantheon: following Adidas's current trend of embossing patterns, this one features a Highbury-inspired art deco texture throughout the base of the top, with the Gunners' former hexagon badge also incorporated.

As if that's not enough, the Trefoil logo replaces the three stripes, the solitary canon adorns the shirt, and there are touches of redcurrant and gold: it's truly sublime.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White shirts are obviously more commonly seen up the road, but Arsenal have worn a couple over the years, from the Herbert Chapman-inspired effort under Nike's administration to eyeball-like top that Adidas brought about in lockdown.

This one is easily the best so far though, feeling both modern in its interpretation of that 2000s icon and steeped in the history of the club – and you know what? It's lovely to see Adidas do something quite so fresh.

Image 1 of 4 Arsenal 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) Arsenal 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) Arsenal 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal) Arsenal 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal)

Given that the same few designs get rehashed every few seasons, this shirt draws inspiration from just one previous design and creates something that genuinely feels new, different and like almost nothing that the club has ever worn.

It's a triumph. 10/10.