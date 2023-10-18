Adidas Predator Accuracy + review: Are these the best laceless Predators EVER?

The best Predator for some time, the Accuracy + improves upon the Edge while maintaining what was great about the last model

The Adidas Predator Accuracy + is the 20th in the series, with this boot now in its 29th year. It's come a long way, too.

The Adidas Predator is always one of the best football boots on the market – and the Predator range is perhaps the most iconic and recognised among all boots. That's thanks in no small part to the big names that have donned its various iterations: the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane all wrote themselves into football history armed (footed?) with a pair of Predators.

The generations of old in the Pred backcatalogue fell into the ‘power’ category, aimed at players (primarily midfielders) who sought to dominate the game from the middle of the park. As the game has changed, so too has the targeting of Adidas’s best-known silo and since the reintroduction of the Predator in 2017, it has formed part of the ‘control’ category: still aimed at those looking to stamp their authority on matches but with far greater emphasis on doing so with a degree of finesse. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Alessia Russo now form its face and personify this.

How we tested the Adidas Predator Accuracy +

We wore the FG version of the latest Adidas Predator Accuracy+ a few times each on 4G and on grass pitches.

Due to the longer, more aggressive FG studs these are far more suitable to natural grass pitches than any artificial surfaces but can (relatively) feasibly be worn on 4G at a push in the absence of a specialised AG option – although this is certainly not something we would recommend.

Comfort and fit

These are, of course, a laceless boot – and that comes with its own questions. The lockdown on the Predator Accuracy is good despite the lack of laces and we felt genuinely locked in when wearing these. There are laceless boots that offer better lockdown, but this is certainly not a negative of the Accuracy.

It is always worth trying a laceless pair before buying because their suitability will depend almost entirely on foot shape. The Accuracy is, though, a lot less narrow than many modern boots so should be suitable for most foot types including those with wider feet.

Naturally, the major drawback with this and any laceless boot is the absence of the adjustability that comes with laces. These will either work with your foot or they won’t, and this divide is far greater than with laced options. This also leads on to a drawback of the Accuracy+ in terms of price.

These retail for £50 more than both the mid and low-cut laced options and the extra money for what is arguably not a superior product is a mark against the boot. We would go as far to as to say that the laced versions would be a better option for most people so the premium for the laceless experience becomes a definite negative.

Design

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Predator Accuracy replaces the much-maligned Predator Edge and improves on these in almost every category. The boot sees Adidas return to the ‘Hybridtouch’ upper seen on some generations of the F50: a synthetic material that is designed to mimic the fit and feel of leather and gives the latest Predator a soft, pliable comfort straight out of the box.

This is in stark contrast to the rigid, clunky upper on the Predator Edge. Hybridtouch also gives the boots a more padded feel compared to most modern offerings and so offers ever-so-slightly more protection than most boots currently on the market without any excess bulk.

They also feature the famous Predator rubber elements from the midfoot to the toe-box which are designed for added grip on the ball especially when passing and shooting. While these will not make you a better player, they are unique and a slight difference in grip can be seen compared to other boots. The boots also sport a Three Stripe design reminiscent of that seen on the Accelerator – arguably the most iconic incarnation in the Predator series.

On the pitch

(Image credit: Future)

The Predator Accuracy wisely retains the most positive feature of the outgoing Predator Edge with its soleplate and stud pattern. The bladed studs offer a responsiveness suited to the nimble, creative players to which these boots are most suited.

The studs are not as aggressive as those on boots in the ‘speed’ category – such as the Adidas X and Nike Mercurial ranges – but sit neatly between these and the much more traditional stud patterns of the likes of Adidas’s own Copa Mundial and the Nike Tiempo. The Predator Accuracy + is perfect for players whose games are not built around speed but who need to be able to twist and turn quickly to create space to dictate for their teams.

Summary

Overall, this is an excellent boot. It's undoubtedly the best Predator since Adidas reintroduced the model in 2017 and indeed the best laceless Predator to date.

We would recommend going true to size for the Predator Accuracy +.