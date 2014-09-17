Sergi Roberto News and Features

Date of birth: February 7, 1992

Instagram: @sergiroberto

Club(s): Barcelona

Country: Spain

Signing fee: Academy

Made his debut under Pep Guardiola in 2010, but it was not until five years later that he began to establish himself as an integral member of the Barcelona squad. Predominantly used as a right-back, his versatility, pace and work-rate mean he can also operate in a defensive or wide midfield role. A multiple league and cup winner, has twice tasted Champions League success and made his Spain debut in 2016.