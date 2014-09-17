Sergi Roberto News and Features
Date of birth: February 7, 1992
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Academy
Made his debut under Pep Guardiola in 2010, but it was not until five years later that he began to establish himself as an integral member of the Barcelona squad. Predominantly used as a right-back, his versatility, pace and work-rate mean he can also operate in a defensive or wide midfield role. A multiple league and cup winner, has twice tasted Champions League success and made his Spain debut in 2016.
Barcelona edge past gutsy Getafe to pile pressure on Real Madrid
Analysed: Sergi Roberto is effectively plugging the gaps in Barcelona's squad
Sergi Roberto The 23-year-old is finally enjoying an extended run in Luis Enrique’s first team, and doing so at a perfect time ahead of Saturday’s Clasico…
