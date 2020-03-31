Barcelona News and Features

Trending

Crisis at Camp Nou: Six Barcelona board members quit over how the club is run

By FourFourTwo Staff

Catalan club president Josep Maria Bartomeu hit back after the sextet, including two vice-presidents, resign

Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Ed McCambridge

FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us

Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Mark White

FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...

8 out of work managers who could return whenever this season ends

By Mark White

Premier League The football dole queue is packed with names – but these bosses might get another crack when football returns

Ranked! The 50 best feuds in modern football

Posted

Lists From rumbling rows to full-on fights, we count down the players, managers, clubs and governing bodies with the biggest beef in the game over the last 20 years

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?

Posted

Football quiz You get no points for Alex Hunter - but from FIFA 11 to FIFA 20, who do EA rate as the best players on Earth every year?

Former Real, Atletico, Barcelona boss and Luton player Radomir Antic dies

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?

Posted

Football quiz Who did Europe's elite break the bank for? We want you to the name the top three signings of each side

Football quiz

Liverpool not interested in Coutinho but Barcelona man could still return to Premier League

By Tom Seymour

Barcelona Liverpool have made it clear they don't want to re-sign the Brazilian, but Manchester United and Spurs are interested.

Messi hits back at Barcelona board after taking 70% pay cut

By Tom Seymour

Lionel Messi There is a growing mistrust between the players and the boardroom at Barca.

