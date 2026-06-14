If Vinicius Junior and Brazil are to win a sixth World Cup then they should take inspiration from Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks

New York City was awash with yellow and orange as sports fans took over the Big Apple on Saturday.

Brazil, the five time World Cup winners, were in town and so were their fans as they made themselves seen and heard throughout Manhattan in the lead up to their clash with Morocco at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The Brazil fans have been pouring into the city in the days leading up to the game and making themselves known taking over Time Square with a sea of yellow.

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Brazil fans take over Time Square in New York ahead of their World Cup game with Morocco (Image credit: Getty Images)

New York is a sports mad city but before Saturday night their sports teams had been starved of success for years and in the case of the Knicks, decades. The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009, the Mets have gone even longer with their last triumph coming the year after Live Aid in 1986. The New York Giants last won the Super Bowl in 2011 and the New York Rangers last lifted the Stanley Cup in 1994 - coincidentally when the USA last hosted the World Cup.

In fact, the last sports team to win a major title was New York City FC when they won the MLS Cup in 2021.

While the sea of yellow shirts of Brazil drifted off toward East Rutherford, native New Yorkers dressed in orange and blue got ready to cheer on their beloved New York Knicks in Game Five of the NBA finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Leading 3-1 after four games the Knicks needed just one more win to secure their first title since 1973.

Carlo Ancelotti makes some tactical changes during one of the hydration breakes (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Brazil, there were plenty of question marks surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the lead up to this World Cup with more questions than answers in qualifying.