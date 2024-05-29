Manchester United midfielder Casemiro tipped for Saudi Arabia exit after FA Cup snub: report

Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya are all interested in the 32-year-old

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is attracting interest from three clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old has seen a steady decline under Erik ten Hag this season and reports have stated that the pair's relationship has become strained.

