Manchester United midfielder Casemiro tipped for Saudi Arabia exit after FA Cup snub: report

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is attracting interest from three clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old has seen a steady decline under Erik ten Hag this season and reports have stated that the pair's relationship has become strained.

Under contract until 2026, Casemiro is said to be open to an exit this summer and INEOS could look to sanction a sale.

According to reports from GOAL in Brazil, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya are all interested in signing the veteran midfielder.

This comes after he was snubbed by Ten Hag and played no part in Manchester United's recent FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

The same report says that Al Ahli and Al Qadisiya would be the two teams most willing to invest in the Brazilian at this time.

His high salary at Old Trafford would not be a problem and INEOS would be open to selling the midfielder to make way for new players in midfield this summer.

Casemiro in action for Manchester United against Arsenal in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been forced to play in defence due to Manchester United's injury problems, Casemiro's capabilities have been exposed at times.

His display in the 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace began to sound alarm bells with many supporters criticising his defensive output at Selhurst Park.

Featuring 32 times this season, Casemiro has scored five goals for the club and United are said to be hoping for a fee of around £30million for the former Real Madrid star.

FourFourTwo understands Manchester United would be happy to let Casemiro leave the club this summer, but this could soon change given the uncertainty around Ten Hag's future.

