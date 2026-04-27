“We don’t want to be doing this" Liverpool ticket protest shows Anfield's 'USP' cannot be left to diminish

Opinion
By published

A year since Liverpool won the title, a very different mood now envelopes Anfield on and off the pitch. 

Fans of Liverpool protest rising ticket prices with posters that read &#039;Caution, Anfield&#039;s soul at risk&#039; during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield
Reports had suggested it was a minority or small section of fans protesting, but this was a visual that utterly debunked such suggestions (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a cliche, but never has the phrase what a difference a year makes been evidenced by the mood among Liverpool fans before their home game against Crystal Palace at the weekend, vs. the mood a year ago as the Reds confirmed their 20th league title against Tottenham.

For a generation of supporters, that sunny day last