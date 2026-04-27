“We don’t want to be doing this" Liverpool ticket protest shows Anfield's 'USP' cannot be left to diminish
Opinion
By Matt Ladson published
A year since Liverpool won the title, a very different mood now envelopes Anfield on and off the pitch.
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It’s a cliche, but never has the phrase what a difference a year makes been evidenced by the mood among Liverpool fans before their home game against Crystal Palace at the weekend, vs. the mood a year ago as the Reds confirmed their 20th league title against Tottenham.
For a generation of supporters, that sunny day last