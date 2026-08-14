Manchester United in talks with PSG star, after Liverpool drop out of race: report

Manchester United's pursuit of Ibrahim Mbaye has received a boost after Liverpool reportedly cooled their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid.

The Red Devils are one of several clubs across the continent to have been linked with the 18-year-old winger, who scored against Michael Carrick's side in a pre-season friendly last weekend.

Mbaye has already made 41 appearances for PSG and found the net for Senegal against France at World Cup 2026, but he could leave this summer in search of more game-time.

Why Liverpool cooled their interest in Ibrahim Mbaye

Ibrahim Mbaye scored for Senegal against France at this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbaye is the latest in a long line of French wonderkids produced by PSG and became the youngest player to start a game for the club when he lined up against Le Havre in August 2024, aged 16 years, six months and 23 days.

His goal against France also made him the youngest African to score at a World Cup, aged 18 years and 143 days, but his path to the first team at club level is blocked by the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick saw Mbaye up close in last weekend's pre-season friendly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were one of the clubs hoping to tempt Mbaye away from Paris, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Reds have pulled out of the race.

The Anfield club are also pursuing PSG team-mate Barcola, but stepped away from the Mbaye deal after learning via talks with his agent Jorge Mendes that a joint transfer could cost €200m (£171m) - with Mbaye reportedly valued between €40-50m (£34-42m).

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That could open the door for United, who are one of several clubs - alongside the likes of Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund - to reportedly make contact with the Champions League holders to enquire about the teenager.

Mbaye could be pushed further towards the exit door if PSG complete a move for Spain's World Cup final hero Ferran Torres, who is said to be closing in on a switch from Barcelona.

The 26-year-old can play across the front line, thereby increasing the competition for places in Luis Enrique's squad, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting that the French champions may consider Mbaye departing on loan as a result.

Ferran Torres could be set to move to PSG, which would be bad news for Mbaye (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenager would be an excellent addition for United, who are light on wingers heading into the 2026/27 season.

Marcus Rashford has returned to the fold following his loan spell at Barcelona last season, while Amad Diallo has also impressed, but the remaining options available to Carrick include Patrick Dorgu, who joined as a wing-back, and 19-year-old Shea Lacey.

Mbaye showed United what they could be getting with an assured finish in the second minute of last Saturday's friendly in Stockholm, which ended 1-1.