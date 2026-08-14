Arsenal in talks over major striker signing: report

Arsenal are in talks with Galatasaray over a potential move for striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are keen to upgrade their attacking options during the summer transfer window and have been linked with several stars, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

However, Arsenal are yet to seal a marquee signing in that area, and long-term target Osimhen is back in the picture - but a deal may be more complicated than it appears.

Arsenal eye Victor Osimhen as Gunners duo linked with Galatasaray move

Osimhen scored the only goal when Galatasaray beat Liverpool last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osimhen has been among the most prolific strikers in Europe over the past few seasons, scoring 32 goals for Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in 2024/25, then adding 22 more last term after joining the Turkish giants in a sensational €75m move.

The Nigeria striker signed a four-year contract with the Istanbul club 12 months ago, but the possibility of a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer has been raised during talks involving two Arsenal players.

Gabriel Martinelli is a transfer target for Galatasaray (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, talks between the Gunners and Galatasaray over Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri have included discussions over Osimhen potentially moving to North London.

The report adds that the Super Lig club have already bid £38.4m for winger Martinelli and have expressed an interest in 19-year-old attacking midfielder Nwaneri, who was on loan at French club Marseille during the second half of last season.

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It is unclear if it was Arsenal or Galatasaray who first mentioned the possibility of Osimhen joining the Gunners, while there is no indication whether the Turkish side would insist on any deal including one or both of Martinelli and Nwaneri going in the other direction.

The Gunners have long held an interest in the 27-year-old but The Telegraph states that he had fallen below Atleti star Alvarez in this summer's list of targets.

However, the report adds that Arsenal have considered switching attention elsewhere due to the Spanish club's £100m-plus valuation of the Argentina striker.

Arsenal have been linked with Julian Alvarez throughout the summer (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Gunners have signed four first-team players so far this summer: midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for £75m, defender Piero Hincapie for £34.5m from Bayer Leverkusen after turning last season's loan into a permanent move, Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis in a £34m deal, and former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

Osimhen would certainly boost their options up front, where manager Mikel Arteta is currently able to call on Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year helped Napoli win Serie A in 2022/23 and is a proven goalscorer in the Champions League, finding the net seven times in 10 matches in last season's competition - including bagging the only goal in a 1-0 win over Liverpool.