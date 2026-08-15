FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 66: Kings, Emperors and Pharoahs

Happy Saturday, one and all.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 65

If you've had a week like ours, you'll need one of these: 24 clues about football arranged neatly into a grid with a few themes for you to get stuck into. It can only be the 66th FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword.

If you're new here, tell us how we did below and see if you can crack the code – in your own time, of course, no rush. It's Saturday; we'd be evil if we gave you a time limit.

Hope you enjoyed that one and completed the grid: now, let's step out of the puzzle pages and into the wider historical archives demands a rapid shift in focus. Can your footballing IQ span the gap between fleeting top-flight phenomena, individual global superstars, and the tell-all stories written off the pitch? Let's find out, with more quizzes courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re kicking off with the individual trajectories that captured our imaginations, from short-lived cult icons to nomadic career journeys. First, we want you to test your memory on the league's most memorable meteoric rises with our Big Quiz of One-Season Wonders, celebrating the fleeting stars who produced one unforgettable campaign before vanishing from the headline act. Once you’ve audited those single-season wonders, scale up your scouting network to test your macro-level recall by attempting to name these 100 players from their career path.

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If your expertise leans toward elite global recognition, locker-room memoirs, or visual tactical puzzles, we have a stacked triple-header waiting in the tunnel. You can honor the absolute top tier of English top-flight talent by naming every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000, before trading the dugout for the library to name the authors of these footballer autobiographies. Wrap up your mental workout by putting your geographical intuition to work: can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities? It's a clever, deceptive examination of starting XIs and national flags that will stretch your tactical deduction to its limits.

To keep your analytical edge sharp all season long, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical deep-dives. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb the global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.