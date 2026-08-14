Newcastle United report: Manager breaks silence on Amar Dedic 'agreement'

Amar Dedic in action for Bosnia and Herzegovina during World Cup 2026

Newcastle United representatives were spotted watching transfer target Amar Dedic on Thursday night as the club look to complete a deal for the Benfica right-back.

The Magpies have reached an agreement for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, although hurdles remain over a potential transfer.

Dedic played under Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle at Austrian club RB Salzburg between 2021 and 2023, and the Premier League side are keen to bring in the 23-year-old following the departure of Kieran Trippier this summer.

Benfica manager responds to Amar Dedic exit reports

Dedic played 90 minutes for Benfica against Hearts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dedic played 43 games in all competitions for Benfica last season after joining from Marseille in summer 2025, before starting three of Bosnia's four matches at World Cup 2026.

Despite Newcastle's interest, he made his first start of the 2026/27 campaign on Thursday night against Hearts at Tynecastle, in a 1-1 draw which saw the Eagles progress 7-2 on aggregate from their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Former Fulham manager Marco Silva is now in charge at Benfica (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle and Edinburgh are only around 100 miles apart and Magpies officials took the chance to watch Dedic in the flesh, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

The Bosnian played the full 90 minutes and hit the post with a header, with the publication reporting that the Magpies' representatives in the stands were "very attentive" to his performance.

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While Dedic has reportedly agreed to join Newcastle, the fee remains a sticking point. It is claimed that the Portuguese giants want €35m (£30.4m) for the defender, whereas the Premier League club don't want to pay more than €30m (£25.6m).

Benfica manager Marco Silva, who moved from Fulham earlier this summer, was asked after the game about the reports surrounding Dedic.

“I care very little about what’s going on behind the scenes, which is normal at this point in the transfer window," he told Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle managed Dedic at RB Salzburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We want players and there are other clubs who want players. That’s part of the market and it has zero influence on my decisions.”

Newcastle have made five first-team signings this summer but are yet to bring in a right-back, despite Trippier's departure and Tino Livramento's absence throughout pre-season with a calf injury.

They start the Premier League season at home to Liverpool next Sunday.