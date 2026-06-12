'Manchester United fans won't care if Marcus Rashford signs for Arsenal' Former Old Trafford stalwart makes huge transfer claim as England star seeks next club

The 28-year-old forward faces a highly uncertain future upon returning from the 2026 World Cup with England.

Having spent the past two seasons out on loan, first a brief stint at Aston Villa followed by a resurgent year with LaLiga champions Barcelona, Rashford has not played for his boyhood club in years.

Despite his 28 goal contributions in Spain, Barcelona have so far opted against triggering their £26 million permanent purchase option, instead finalising a reported €80 million (£69m) deal for ex-Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

Marcus Rashford to Arsenal? Don't rule it out

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon's arrival in Catalonia effectively ends Rashford's time at the Camp Nou, while his reported £325,000-a-week wages mean Man United are keen to offload him permanently.

Reflecting on the situation, Brown believes the psychological gap created by Rashford's multi-year absence changes how a move to Emirates Stadium would be perceived compared to past betrayals.

"Would it hurt to see Marcus Rashford in an Arsenal shirt next season? Yes and no," Brown stated. "He’s already played for Aston Villa and Barcelona so it wouldn’t feel like he’d be going straight there, and that’s a little bit different. He’s not played for Manchester United for a good few years.

"Danny Welbeck leaving [Man] United to join Arsenal was the one that hurt because he was so young and I don’t think he wanted to go. It was down to Louis van Gaal.