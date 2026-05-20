Marcus Rashford's Barcelona contract agreement revealed, with Manchester United star finally set to leave: report

Marcus Rashford is something of a forgotten man at Manchester United after a year and a half away from the club.

Rashford has spent this season on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for the La Liga champions.

But it remains to be seen where his future lies, with his contract at Manchester United running until 2028.

Barcelona agree Marcus Rashford contract, with Manchester United exit sealed

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According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford has agreed in principle a three-year deal with Barcelona.

The 28-year-old is reportedly willing to accept a salary 40 per cent lower than at United, but the agreed deal now needs to be renegotiated.

Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-year deal could instead help Barcelona spread the required transfer fee over a longer period as they continue to be held back by financial limitations.

Barca have an option to sign Rashford permanently from United for a fee of £26m, but they are reluctant to pay it.

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United do not want to reduce their demands, so there is currently an impasse, despite the player’s apparent willingness to remain with the Catalan club.

The combination of his big wages - when Casemiro leaves United, Rashford will become the club’s highest earner - and the required transfer fee has complicated the potential deal.

Asked earlier this month if he would stay at Barcelona, Rashford said: “I don't know, I am not a magician. If I was, I would stay. We will see.”

Rashford played with Manchester United boss, Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in December, he said: “I feel very lucky and fortunate that this is one of the places that I’ve been able to play for. Because it’s a huge club, a club I’ve always admired as a young boy – my favourite club outside of England.

“It’s amazing football that they play here, like lots of football fans know. To be able to wear this shirt is a tremendous feeling.”

Rashford has clearly found a place where he feels at home, then, but whether he can remain is still up in the air.