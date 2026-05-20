Marcus Rashford's Barcelona contract agreement revealed, with Manchester United star finally set to leave: report

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Barcelona are hoping to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United

Barcelona&#039;s Marcus Rashford reacts during the Spanish league football against Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on May 10, 2026.
Marcus Rashford has impressed Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (Image credit: Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is something of a forgotten man at Manchester United after a year and a half away from the club.

Rashford has spent this season on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for the La Liga champions.

Barcelona agree Marcus Rashford contract, with Manchester United exit sealed

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According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford has agreed in principle a three-year deal with Barcelona.

The 28-year-old is reportedly willing to accept a salary 40 per cent lower than at United, but the agreed deal now needs to be renegotiated.

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-year deal could instead help Barcelona spread the required transfer fee over a longer period as they continue to be held back by financial limitations.

Barca have an option to sign Rashford permanently from United for a fee of £26m, but they are reluctant to pay it.

United do not want to reduce their demands, so there is currently an impasse, despite the player’s apparent willingness to remain with the Catalan club.

The combination of his big wages - when Casemiro leaves United, Rashford will become the club’s highest earner - and the required transfer fee has complicated the potential deal.

Asked earlier this month if he would stay at Barcelona, Rashford said: “I don't know, I am not a magician. If I was, I would stay. We will see.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford

Rashford played with Manchester United boss, Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in December, he said: “I feel very lucky and fortunate that this is one of the places that I’ve been able to play for. Because it’s a huge club, a club I’ve always admired as a young boy – my favourite club outside of England.

“It’s amazing football that they play here, like lots of football fans know. To be able to wear this shirt is a tremendous feeling.”

Rashford has clearly found a place where he feels at home, then, but whether he can remain is still up in the air.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.

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