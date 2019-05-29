Davinson Sanchez News and Features
Date of birth: June 12, 1996
Instagram: @daosanchez13
Club(s): Atletico Nacional, Ajax, Tottenham
Country: Colombia
Signing fee: £47 million
Sanchez has a penchant for performing in big tournaments. It was during Atletico Nacional's successful Copa Libertadores campaign in 2016 where he caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs, and swapped Medellin for Amsterdam.
Helped Ajax to the final of the Europa League in his solitary season there, and earned a switch to Tottenham in 2017. Has played more than 100 times for Spurs since and has become a mainstay in Colombia's defence.
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training
By FourFourTwo Staff
Davinson Sanchez
