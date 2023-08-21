Tottenham eye ambitious swap deal, as Ange Postecoglou revolution continues: report
Tottenham Hotspur would still like more signings with players set to leave – and could combine both needs in one exciting deal
Tottenham Hotspur could broker an intriguing swap deal, as Ange Postecoglou continues his squad overhaul in north London.
The Lilywhites are off to a good start in the Premier League this term, having beaten Manchester United at the weekend and taken a point from Brentford away from home in their opening two fixtures. But with plenty of business still to do, Postecoglou has areas of his team that he needs to address.
Tottenham would still like another forward having lost Harry Kane this summer – and with plenty of players to shift this summer, there could still be other names heading for the exit door.
According to The Mail, Spurs are still pursuing Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest and could offer the Tricky Trees a swap deal involving Davinson Sanchez.
Previously Tottenham's record signing, the Colombian has fallen down the pecking order over the years and is one of several fringe players that Postecoglou is open to parting with. Sanchez still has plenty of Premier League experience though and could play in a back three or a four for Forest.
Forest rejected a bid from Brentford in the region of £35 million earlier in the window – and it's believed that they are holding out for a fee of around £50m. This could well be reached, however, in the form of a swap move.
Tottenham received an offer of around £12m for Sanchez from Spartak Moscow over the summer as per talkSPORT. In theory, they could match Brentford's £35m bid and offer Sanchez to Forest for Johnson.
Sanchez has endured a tough time of late in a Lilywhites shirt and suffered the ignominy of being replaced after he was brought onto the field in the defeat against Bournemouth last season, with the crowd on his back.
Johnson is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €38m.
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.
Spurs have been linked with a move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to fill the gap left by their all-time record goalscorer, while Djed Spence has been linked with an exit this summer after making just four appearances since signing last summer.
