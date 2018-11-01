Davinson Sanchez News and Features

Date of birth: June 12, 1996

Instagram: @daosanchez13

Club(s): Atletico Nacional, Ajax, Tottenham

Country: Colombia

Signing fee: £47 million

Sanchez has a penchant for performing in big tournaments. It was during Atletico Nacional's successful Copa Libertadores campaign in 2016 where he caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs, and swapped Medellin for Amsterdam.

Helped Ajax to the final of the Europa League in his solitary season there, and earned a switch to Tottenham in 2017. Has played more than 100 times for Spurs since and has become a mainstay in Colombia's defence.