Davinson Sanchez News and Features
Date of birth: June 12, 1996
Instagram: @daosanchez13
Club(s): Atletico Nacional, Ajax, Tottenham
Country: Colombia
Signing fee: £47 million
Sanchez has a penchant for performing in big tournaments. It was during Atletico Nacional's successful Copa Libertadores campaign in 2016 where he caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs, and swapped Medellin for Amsterdam.
Helped Ajax to the final of the Europa League in his solitary season there, and earned a switch to Tottenham in 2017. Has played more than 100 times for Spurs since and has become a mainstay in Colombia's defence.
Latest about Davinson Sanchez
Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training
Davinson Sanchez
Tottenham 3 Leicester City 1: Eriksen and Son seal victory after Vardy misses penalty
Heung-Min Son Tottenham saw off Leicester City 3-1, with Son Heung-min sealing the win after Jamie Vardy missed a penalty and scored a goal.
Sanchez: Spurs squad can cope without Kane and Alli
Heung-Min Son Injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli will not derail Tottenham's Premier League title challenge, insists Davinson Sanchez.
