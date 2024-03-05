Tottenham Hotspur in shock talks over Liverpool defender deal: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have made advances in January to lure one defender away from Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou's side eventually settled on a deal to sign Genoa's Radu Dragusin, with Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez both departing for Bayern Munich and Galatasaray respectively.

It is thought Postecoglou admired Joe Gomez's versatility across the backline given his enquires earlier this year, with injuries plaguing Tottenham's early-season title hopes.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was wanted by Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez, who remained at Liverpool, recently helped Jurgen Klopp's side to claim the Carabao Cup and the Reds are still in the hunt for a further three more pieces of silverware this season.

Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero both suffered lengthy lay-offs over the festive period, with Spurs having to deploy both Destony Udogie and Ben Davies as centre-backs.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool were not interested in listening to offers for the England international, given the heavy scheduling and injury problems they themselves have had to deal with this season.

Liverpool turned down a move for Gomez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez, 26, has already played 37 times for Liverpool this season, missing just four Premier League games all season.

Speculation has also gathered whether his performances have reinvigorated his chances of an England call-up this summer, as Gareth Southgate is tasked with selecting 23 players to represent the Three Lions at the European Championships in Germany.

Team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to make Southgate's final selection but given the injury sustained by Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Gomez could still be included as a defender.

