Paul Gascoigne and Gareth Southgate: What Euro 96 meant for the careers of two very different players

Paul Gascoigne and Gareth Southgate are both integral to the story of Euro 96 in very different ways. They were at different parts of their career, were different kinds of players, and had deeply contrasting personalities. One scored the goal that encapsulated how England fans felt during the tournament, the other missed the penalty that sent the Three Lions out.

Conor Pope, Si Hawkins, Gary Parkinson and Chris Flanagan discuss Gazza and Gaz.

