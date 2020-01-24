Paul Gascoigne and Gareth Southgate: What Euro 96 meant for the careers of two very different players
One scored the goal no England fan will ever forget, while the other missed the penalty that put the Three Lions out. This podcast looks at how that tournament shaped the two characters
Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify here, on Acast here or on iTunes here
Paul Gascoigne and Gareth Southgate are both integral to the story of Euro 96 in very different ways. They were at different parts of their career, were different kinds of players, and had deeply contrasting personalities. One scored the goal that encapsulated how England fans felt during the tournament, the other missed the penalty that sent the Three Lions out.
Conor Pope, Si Hawkins, Gary Parkinson and Chris Flanagan discuss Gazza and Gaz.
Buy the Euro 96 special issue now
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.