Can Jose Mourinho make Champions League history? How the Tottenham manager is chasing a lost dream

Jose Mourinho divides opinion. He’s won European titles, multiple Premier Leagues, Primeira Ligas, Scudetto, and a La Liga in an honours list that boasts 19 major trophies in as many years in management.

But his self-confidence, temperament, and philosophy have brought detractors. It’s nearly a decade since he won the Champions League and five years since he won the league, bringing questions over whether the 57-year-old is now a manager past his prime.

He is one of only five managers to have won the European Cup with two different teams, and could yet do something unprecedented and win it with a third.

Despite coaching last season’s Champions League runners-up, a victory with Tottenham would be on par with the level of shock that wins with Porto and Inter.

The question of whether he can do it forms the basis of the cover feature in the new issue of FourFourTwo, on sale now.

In this episode, Conor Pope, Chris Flanagan and Seb Stafford-Bloor look at Mourinho's history in the Champions League, and his task at Spurs.

