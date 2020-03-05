Win! A five-day football trial at Championship club Huddersfield Town

We’ve already introduced you to ProChance: the special football project that gives undiscovered talent another shot of making it into the professional game.

Their big aim is talent-spotting players in the key age groups of U15 to U19, putting them in front of key decision-makers at pro clubs with their regular showcase events. ProChance’s strong industry contacts have already made such occasions a reality – and now they’re giving one FourFourTwo reader the incredible, money-can’t-buy chance to trial with Championship side Huddersfield Town.

A ProChance showcase squad played a fixture against the Terriers in December, where the club’s head of academy recruitment, Emyr Humphries, was able to cast his eye over the carefully selected hopefuls on display. Previously, Humphries has described ProChance’s project as “another scouting arm” for the club.

Between March and August 2020, ProChance will screen and assess thousands of young, promising players – and those chosen will be invited to their showcase events around the country. The project is committed to running a minimum of six before August, giving its players invaluable playing time to impress key figures at pro clubs who decide the fate of their young stars.

Included in this amazing prize is a five-day trial at former Premier League side Huddersfield Town, including four nights’ accommodation with a vetted host family associated with the football club (full terms and conditions below).

To be in with a shot of taking the opportunity of a lifetime – or if you know someone else who could benefit – simply head HERE to fill in the ProChance survey. Good luck!

Terms and conditions

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the competition rules: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. The competition opens at 07:00 BST on 5th March 2020 and closes at 23:59 GMT on 26th March 2020. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all residents of the UK 15 to 19, except employees of Future Publishing Limited (“Future”). Entrants under the age of 18 must have their parent or guardian enter on their behalf. The winners will be selected based on the required criteria and standards by ProChance and Huddersfield Town. Future Publishing reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative prize of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited. To the fullest extent permitted by law, neither Future, ProChance, the EFL nor Huddersfield Town accept any liability in connection with the winner’s participation in the prize.

The promoter is: Future Publishing Limited (company no. 2008885] whose registered office is at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, England BA1 1UA.

The competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom aged 15-19 years, except employees of Future Plc and ProChance and their close relatives, and anyone otherwise connected with the organisation or judging of the competition.

There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are via https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Q5VR8K5 Only one entry will be accepted per person.

Closing date for entry will be 11:59pm GMT on 26th March 2020. After this date the no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

The rules of the competition and how to enter are as follows:

The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

The prize is as follows: A five-day trial at championship club, Huddersfield Town. Included will be four nights’ accommodation with a vetted host family associated with Huddersfield Town. Meals, snacks, drinks and transport will be provided at the discretion of the promoter and the prize provider(s). The winner must be available to attend and must be able to make their own way to Huddersfield. The prize does not include transportation costs, meals, drinks, entertainment, spending money, personal insurance or any other costs not specifically mentioned above. The prize is as stated and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize is not transferable.

Winners will be chosen by Liam Sutcliffe at ProChance and representatives of Huddersfield Town. The promoter reserves the right in its absolute discretion not to award the prize if no entrants meet the required standard.

The winner will be notified by email and/or telephone call within 28 days of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 14 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

The winner agrees to the use of his name and image in any publicity material relating to this promotion, as well as their entry. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will only be disclosed to the parties involved; Future Publishing Limited, ProChance and the English Football League.

The winners name will be announced and will be available 28 days after the closing date on the ProChance website: www.yourprochance.com

Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to Future Plc, ProChance and Huddersfield Town. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the following Privacy Policy found at https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/