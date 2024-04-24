Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?

No time limit for this one, 40 groups of players to guess.

We've got 40 groups of footballers for you to mull over. Can you tell us the club that they all played for?

In some cases, you'll have four, five or six players grouped together – in others, we're only telling you two or three. You just have to tell us the club they have in common. Easy, right?

Well… we might have gone too far with this one. It's a difficult quiz but given that there's no time limit and no penalties for wrong answers, you can mull this one over all day.

There are no trick questions, either. Just the one club per player and no international teams, obviously. How's your ball knowledge?

