Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?
40 groups of players coming up - this may just be the hardest quiz you take on this week
No time limit for this one, 40 groups of players to guess.
NOW TRY Friday Football Quiz, episode 10: Can you get 20 correct answers?
We've got 40 groups of footballers for you to mull over. Can you tell us the club that they all played for?
In some cases, you'll have four, five or six players grouped together – in others, we're only telling you two or three. You just have to tell us the club they have in common. Easy, right?
Well… we might have gone too far with this one. It's a difficult quiz but given that there's no time limit and no penalties for wrong answers, you can mull this one over all day.
There are no trick questions, either. Just the one club per player and no international teams, obviously. How's your ball knowledge?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.