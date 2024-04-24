The Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit is out, but it's just a template Nike design

The Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit has been released by Nike, but the American brand has simply added the nation's colours over a template design.

While the vast majority of teams competing at the tournament in Germany have received custom, bespoke Euro 2024 kits, Slovakia have been dealt a bad hand. In Nike's second-tier of nations, the central European country therefore isn't eligible for something unique - despite their qualification for Euro 2024.

Plus, with them being drawn into a group containing Belgium, Romania and Ukraine, Slovakia will fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout stages. Nike might be left rueing their decision come the end of June...

The Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit looks exactly like any other Nike design

BUY THE SHIRT SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com

Slovakia's new home kit simply uses Nike's Vapor Match 2023 template, worn by a large majority of the brand's clubs they manufacture jerseys for. The base is blue, the accents on the collar and sleeves are red, while the logos and numbers are in white.

It's just an extremely bland, boring and - dare we say it - lazy attempt from Nike ahead of what is a huge occasion for Slovakia. It just doesn't seem fair that nations like England, France and the Netherlands all receive masterpieces while the blue and red on Slovakia's kit clash horribly.

Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

SEE THE AWAY (Image credit: Nike) EURO 2024 KITS Slovakia's Euro 2024 away kit

They're just one of two nations sponsored by Nike at Euro 2024 that don't have a bespoke kit, too, highlighting the injustice. As you can tell FourFourTwo really aren't a fan of the colours, design or decision implemented on the new Slovakia kit.

Slovakia will wear their Euro 2024 kits during friendlies against San Marino and Wales in June, as they finalise their preparations for the tournament in Germany.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy the shirt

Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Slovakia Euro 2024 home shirt A lazy design ahead of the big tournament in Germany Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Blue/red/white Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lettering and numbers are cool Reasons to avoid - Weird combination of colours - Nike template

More kit drops

Adidas have dropped their Euro 2024 kits. Belgium's home kit is deep red, with a blue away kit on the cards, while Germany's home shirt and away shirt are both gorgeous. The Italy home shirt and away shirt, and Hungary's home shirt and away shirt are all minimal – as is the Spain home shirt, while their away shirt opts for a yellow/blue/red mix.

Nike have released their shirts, too. France's home kit is brighter blue, while their away kit is pinstriped. The Netherlands home kit and away kit are both bolder than ever, while Portugal's last Nike home jersey and away kit are both guaranteed hits.

Back in Blighty, England's home shirt is 80s-inspired, with the away shirt something brand new. Scotland's home shirt is a modern take on tartan while the away shirt is light blue/green. Wales haven't qualified yet – but have a classic home shirt and bright yellow away shirt.