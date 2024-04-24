The Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit is out, but it's just a template Nike design

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit isn't bespoke, with Nike opting for a lazy approach ahead of the tournament

Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit
(Image credit: Nike)
The Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit has been released by Nike, but the American brand has simply added the nation's colours over a template design.

While the vast majority of teams competing at the tournament in Germany have received custom, bespoke Euro 2024 kits, Slovakia have been dealt a bad hand. In Nike's second-tier of nations, the central European country therefore isn't eligible for something unique - despite their qualification for Euro 2024.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 