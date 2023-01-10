Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

101 years ago, Sydney Puddefoot was the most expensive footballer of all time. He cost Falkirk an outrageous £5,000 and earned himself a £390 fee for agreeing the transfer (he was also a cricketer for Essex… ah, the 1920s).

"When will this folly on the part of football clubs come to an end?" The Football Post exasperatedly cried at the time. It was silly money. And it was only going to get worse.

It took just a month for Syd's fee to be surpassed, before the likes of Warney Cresswell, Bob Kelly, David Jack, Johnny Morris and Eddie Quigley all broke the record – and those are just the English players for under 30 grand. Diego Maradona broke it twice. Johan Cruyff did, too. Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and Zinedine Zidane all took the record, too.

Yet in 2023, none of these names are in the top 50 most expensive footballers on Earth. What the hell would The Football Post say?

