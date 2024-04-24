The Slovakia Euro 2024 away shirt is out - and it's extremely boring

The Slovakia Euro 2024 away kit has been released, with Nike playing it extremely safe for this effort.

With the majority of Euro 2024 kits now out, excitement is building in each nation ahead of the tournament in Germany. In Slovakia it might be less so, though, with Nike just sticking their away kit on top of a template design.

Some may love it, but the majority will undoubtedly be indifferent. It's not offensive or garish, there's just a lack of love shown to the central European nation ahead of Euro 2024.

The Slovakia Euro 2024 away kit is bland and boring

Looking more akin to a training top, the Slovakia Euro 2024 away kit is just white with a blue Swoosh and the nation's two crests. That's it.

There's no subtle design element that helps it stand out, or an interesting colour added to the top to help it stand out. It's just white, stuck onto a Nike Vapor IV template.

Sure, the numbers look quite cool, but other than that there's literally nothing interesting about the new kit. There's some saving grace, though - with Slovakia playing against Belgium, Ukraine and Romania in the group stages, they shouldn't need to play in their change strip.

Regardless, this just highlights how lazy the design actually is. It seems like Nike haven't even bothered because the brand believes Slovakia will be unable to progress to the knockouts. It's scandalous, really.

Slovakia could debut the new away kit against either San Marino or Wales in the pre-tournament friendlies, as they prepare for Euro 2024 in Germany with a less-than inspiring kit.

