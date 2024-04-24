Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 Premier League goalscorers?
Can you name every player to have scored at least 10 league goals for the Reds since the start of the 1992-93 season?
10 minutes on the clock, 51 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
Liverpool's long wait for a first Premier League title finally came to an end in 2020, as they finished well clear of Manchester City in a season disrupted by Covid.
The same two clubs, alongside a resurgent Arsenal, are competing to become champions this season.
The famous front three that delivered the Reds' last title has been broken up over the last couple of years but they still possess plenty of attacking threat.
With that in mind, how many of the club's top 50 goalscorers from the Premier League era can you recall?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.