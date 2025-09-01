Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is heading out on loan again

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is heading out on loan again.

Sancho, 25, made 42 appearances for Chelsea last season, helping Enzo Maresca's side win the UEFA Conference League.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was then sent back to Old Trafford, with the Blues paying to cancel their obligation-to-buy agreement, estimated at a fee of £5m. But even after a rocky summer for Sancho, another new club has now snapped up his services.

Manchester United final find a solution for Jadon Sancho saga

Jadon Sancho will soon become an Aston Villa player (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a torrid spell at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim is the latest manager to overlook Sancho. Surplus to requirements, the England international has been part of the 'bomb squad' at Carrington.

Rumours of a move to Turkey and Italy failed to materialise over wage demands, but finally, it appears as if Manchester United have a temporary solution to solve the Sancho dilemma.

Ruben Amorim told Jadon Sancho to find a new club this summer (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sancho is now closing in on signing for Premier League side Aston Villa. The Red Devils have given the ex-Dortmund man permission to join Unai Emery's side, with the terms set to be finalised.

Sancho scored five times and registered 10 assists in all competitions for the Blues last season, including in the 4-1 UEFA Conference League final success over Real Betis.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now set for pastures new at Villa Park, Sancho has been training away from Amorim's first-team group at Carrington this summer, but did recently pose for a photo in the changing rooms alongside Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

It's been a difficult time at Manchester United for Sancho, having fallen out with ex-boss Erik ten Hag after his displays in training. Even Amorim didn't take a liking to the 25-year-old, who is still thought to be earning close to £300,000-a-week.

Erik ten Hag sidelined Sancho for his performances in training (Image credit: Alamy)

According to further information from The Athletic, Villa will pay 80 per cent of Sancho's wages, and that will come as a boost for Manchester United.

In FourFourTwo's view, Sancho showed only flashes of his quality at Chelsea last term and will have a point to prove yet again at another new club.