Manchester United offload Jadon Sancho to new loan club paying large chunk of Old Trafford wage: report
Jadon Sancho is set for a Deadline Day move away from Old Trafford
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is heading out on loan again.
Sancho, 25, made 42 appearances for Chelsea last season, helping Enzo Maresca's side win the UEFA Conference League.
The former Borussia Dortmund man was then sent back to Old Trafford, with the Blues paying to cancel their obligation-to-buy agreement, estimated at a fee of £5m. But even after a rocky summer for Sancho, another new club has now snapped up his services.
Manchester United final find a solution for Jadon Sancho saga
After a torrid spell at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim is the latest manager to overlook Sancho. Surplus to requirements, the England international has been part of the 'bomb squad' at Carrington.
Rumours of a move to Turkey and Italy failed to materialise over wage demands, but finally, it appears as if Manchester United have a temporary solution to solve the Sancho dilemma.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sancho is now closing in on signing for Premier League side Aston Villa. The Red Devils have given the ex-Dortmund man permission to join Unai Emery's side, with the terms set to be finalised.
Sancho scored five times and registered 10 assists in all competitions for the Blues last season, including in the 4-1 UEFA Conference League final success over Real Betis.
Now set for pastures new at Villa Park, Sancho has been training away from Amorim's first-team group at Carrington this summer, but did recently pose for a photo in the changing rooms alongside Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Antony.
It's been a difficult time at Manchester United for Sancho, having fallen out with ex-boss Erik ten Hag after his displays in training. Even Amorim didn't take a liking to the 25-year-old, who is still thought to be earning close to £300,000-a-week.
According to further information from The Athletic, Villa will pay 80 per cent of Sancho's wages, and that will come as a boost for Manchester United.
In FourFourTwo's view, Sancho showed only flashes of his quality at Chelsea last term and will have a point to prove yet again at another new club.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo
