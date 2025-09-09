'I’m still not sure there’s that much ability there. He’s okay, but I don’t really see what his standout quality is. I just don’t know what his thing is - I can’t picture it in my head.' Jamie Carragher brutally slams Manchester United star
Jamie Carragher believes one member of Manchester United's squad has 'no ability' at all.
Ruben Amorim's side have made another average start to the new Premier League campaign, picking up their first 3 points in a controversial victory over Burnley at Old Trafford prior to the ongoing international break.
With noisy neighbours Manchester City to come next for the Red Devils, Carragher has slammed one individual in particular for his displays in recent years.
It's no secret that Amorim is still trying to turn the tide over on the red side of Manchester, especially given their calamitous campaign in which they finished 15th and lost the Europa League final to Spurs.
But Carragher has weighed in with further complaints, admitting one winger in the squad has been nothing short of horrific.
“It’s funny with Jadon Sancho," began the former Liverpool defender via The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.
"Back when he was at Borussia Dortmund, Gary Neville and I were on a show where we had to pick an England squad. We hadn’t seen too much of him – he was doing well in the Champions League, but we left him out.
"Everyone on social media was saying, ‘How can you not pick Sancho?’
“I’m still not sure there’s that much ability there. He’s okay, but I don’t really see what his standout quality is. With Marcus Rashford, even though I’ve criticised him, I can picture his pace, his shooting, his free kicks, the power he puts into the ball. With Sancho, I just don’t know what his thing is – I can’t picture it in my head.”
Carragher is right to criticise Sancho, but he did win the UEFA Conference League whilst with Chelsea last season, scoring in the final.
But after his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021, Sancho's development has slowed, and off-field matters have continued to surround him. In FourFourTwo's view, his latest loan spell at Villa Park could be a crucial chapter in his career.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
