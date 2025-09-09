'I’m still not sure there’s that much ability there. He’s okay, but I don’t really see what his standout quality is. I just don’t know what his thing is - I can’t picture it in my head.' Jamie Carragher brutally slams Manchester United star

Jamie Carragher believes one member of Manchester United's squad has 'no ability' at all.

Ruben Amorim's side have made another average start to the new Premier League campaign, picking up their first 3 points in a controversial victory over Burnley at Old Trafford prior to the ongoing international break.

With noisy neighbours Manchester City to come next for the Red Devils, Carragher has slammed one individual in particular for his displays in recent years.

Jamie Carragher SLAMS Manchester United star in latest Sky Sports rant

Jamie Carragher was speaking on The Overlap's Fan Debate show (Image credit: Sky Sports/The Overlap)

It's no secret that Amorim is still trying to turn the tide over on the red side of Manchester, especially given their calamitous campaign in which they finished 15th and lost the Europa League final to Spurs.

But Carragher has weighed in with further complaints, admitting one winger in the squad has been nothing short of horrific.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s funny with Jadon Sancho," began the former Liverpool defender via The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

"Back when he was at Borussia Dortmund, Gary Neville and I were on a show where we had to pick an England squad. We hadn’t seen too much of him – he was doing well in the Champions League, but we left him out.

"Everyone on social media was saying, ‘How can you not pick Sancho?’

“I’m still not sure there’s that much ability there. He’s okay, but I don’t really see what his standout quality is. With Marcus Rashford, even though I’ve criticised him, I can picture his pace, his shooting, his free kicks, the power he puts into the ball. With Sancho, I just don’t know what his thing is – I can’t picture it in my head.”

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho joined Aston Villa on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carragher is right to criticise Sancho, but he did win the UEFA Conference League whilst with Chelsea last season, scoring in the final.

But after his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021, Sancho's development has slowed, and off-field matters have continued to surround him. In FourFourTwo's view, his latest loan spell at Villa Park could be a crucial chapter in his career.