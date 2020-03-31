Jadon Sancho News and Features
Date of birth: March 25, 2000
Instagram: @sanchooo10
Club(s): Borussia Dortmund
Country: England
Signing fee: £7.05 million
Was making headlines before he had made a senior appearance after choosing to leave Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund aged just 17. The move paid instant dividends as he enjoyed a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign - scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists to make the Bundesliga team of the season. An England debut also came in October 2018 and he scored his first international goals with a brace against Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying.
The Bundesliga returns: everything you need to know about this season so far
By Ed McCambridge
Will Bayern Munich clinch the title? Will Lewandowski or Werner be top scorer? And who's upsetting the natural order? The big narratives in the Bundesliga
