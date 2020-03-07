Alloa produce surprise victory over Inverness

Alloa took on Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the sixth time this season and claimed their first win to pull away from the bottom two in the Scottish Championship.

As well as their four league meetings, the pair also met in the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Challenge Cup, with Caley Thistle winning three of the previous five and the other two ending in draws.

They sit at opposite ends of the table but Alloa ripped up the form book with a dominant 2-0 victory.

Lee Connelly gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute with a deflected effort and the on-loan Sunderland man then created the second 17 minutes later as his free-kick was prodded home by Alan Trouten.

There were no goals in the second half but it was Alloa who came closest, with Trouten hitting the post in the 64th minute.