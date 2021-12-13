Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to leave in January, with £30m replacement lined up

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave the club in January, with Mikel Arteta lining up a big money replacement to lead the Gunners' line.

That's according to transfer reports circulating after the Gabonese striker was left out of Arsenal's squad at the weekend, due to a disciplinary issue, that Arteta spoke about before the match.

Aubameyang is believed to have travelled home to France to seen his mother, only to report back late to the Arsenal squad. In his absence, Arteta named the same team that lost to Everton.

Now, rumours are swirling that the Toffees defeat was Auba's last for the club.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the forward and reportedly tried to tempt the Arsenal star during his contract discussions with the Gunners - before he signed his three-year extension last season. Now, the Catalans could reignite their interest.

Xavi is said to want a striker who can stretch the pitch for his side and Aubameyang fits the bill. The former Dortmund and Milan player can play either centrally or on the left and has functioned both as a lone striker or in a front two.

Like Arteta, Xavi is a young coach schooled in the principles of Barcelona's La Masia academy - and it shouldn't be too hard to convince the Gunners skipper of his plan.

Aubaemyang won't be too expensive, either. Though he signed that bumper contract in north London, he has 18 years left on his deal and is approaching the age of 33. Arsenal may even be prepared to let the player leave for nothing - and they've got plenty of options lined up to bring into the club, should they have to sign someone.

Andrea Belotti is currently leading the rumours - and is apparently being lined up for £30m.

The Italian should be a cheaper option than many since he's running his contract down and he's the kind of striker who can hold the ball up and offer an aerial threat - something Arsenal lack.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been linked - though it's unlikely that Everton will entertain bids for him midseason. There's been talk of Dusan Vlahovic but he could cost up to £70m, while Dejan Kulusevski has been touted - though he's not a natural forward and would have to be moulded into a striker, were Arteta to see his future there.

Arsenal are also set to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, with both players free to leave the Emirates in the summer.