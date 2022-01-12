Awards double for Rangers as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s positive start rewarded

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Alfredo Morelos made it an awards double for Rangers after being named cinch Premiership manager and player of the month respectively for December.

The Colombian striker scored four goals as the Ibrox side won all five of their league matches last month.

Van Bronckhorst praised Morelos for his form since he replaced Steven Gerrard in charge in late November.

The Dutchman told Rangers’ website: “He has done well since I came in and he has scored some important goals that have been important for the team.

“He is working hard and his attitude has been really good, and he has been a positive factor for the team.”

Morelos had a relatively slow start to the season by his own prolific standards, scoring just seven goals – and only four in the league – until mid-November. However, the arrival of Van Bronckhorst appears to have given him a new lease of life.

The 25-year-old scored a brace against Sparta Prague in the Dutchman’s first game in charge in late November before netting against Dundee, Hearts, St Johnstone and St Mirren last month, taking his tally for the season to 13 in all competitions and eight in the league.

Reflecting on his own award for what was his first full month as Rangers manager, Van Bronckhorst said: “I think the start of my career at Rangers has been very positive and I am very proud to win this award, but I think what is behind the award is much more important.

“It means we have done a great job and my staff who have come with me and the staff who are already here have helped me a lot and have worked hard to achieve the wins we have had.

“Also the players, I thank them as well for all the work they have done in the last weeks and months, and that is why I have got this award.

“It means you are doing a good job and gives me more motivation to kick on.”