'When you play for a club like Chelsea, you’re obligated to try and win every trophy at the end of the season' Joao Pedro on his hunger for silverware at Stamford Bridge

Joao Pedro has already had a taste of glory as a Chelsea player.

Pedro immediately won the Club World Cup, scoring three goals in the semi-final and final as the Blues saw off Fluminense and European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the United States.

He quickly established himself as a regular starter and a key goalscorer in the Chelsea side. He already feels connected with Blues supporters.

Joao Pedro on Chelsea's taste for trophies

"With a lot of hard work and dedication, I’ve been able to show my worth to the manager, his coaching staff and my new team-mates" Pedro tells FourFourTwo.

"At a club the size of Chelsea, every player has the potential to be a starter – that ensures nobody becomes complacent. My role within the team is to score goals and help set up my team-mates to finish, so I give 100 per cent in every game to achieve that."

Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup trophy in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’m truly happy, honoured and flattered by the affection the fans are giving me already.

"My mother always talks about how emotional she gets, seeing all of the affection from the fans towards me. It’s great.

"I would say to everyone, first of all, a big thank you for the support, and that you continue to believe in the team, support us and come to the games to encourage us, so that we can continue striving together and achieve even more success."

Joao Pedro is well aware that those further successes are not optional at a club with Chelsea's record over the last two decades.

"We want to win everything we compete for," he says.

Chelsea signed Joao Pedro while they were at the Club World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That’s what I always say: anybody playing for a team the size of Chelsea has an obligation to go into every single competition aiming to lift the trophy at the end of the season."

Chelsea ended life before Pedro by winning the Conference League and began life with him by winning the Club World Cup.

With those trophies under their belts, Enzo Maresca and the Blues are competing on four fronts in 2025/26 including the Premier League and Champions League.

If Pedro sees it as his job to lead Chelsea to glory in those competitions, he's at least setting his sights at the appropriate level.