‘I look like Henry VIII - it’s a very different kind of honour, but I love it’ Sean Dyche on The Royal Dyche in Burnley

Sean Dyche occupies a special place in Burnley, both physically and spiritually.

The Nottingham Forest manager cut his Premier League teeth as Burnley boss, a role he held with some distinction for a decade.

Managers can get under the skin of a town as well as the other way round. Dyche and Burnley are a great example and the establishment of The Royal Dyche pub on Yorkshire Street proved it.

Sean Dyche on The Royal Dyche in Burnley

"It’s a very different kind of honour, but I love it," Dyche tells FourFourTwo. "Justine is the owner – her and her partner are gorgeous girls.

"I got to know them and when she told me she was doing it, I argued for her not to. 'I’ll leave one day,' I said. 'The king is dead, long live the king,' and all that.

Sean Dyche at Burnley (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

"Ironically, my face is on the pub sign looking like Henry VIII! Justine was adamant though and kept it since I left.

"I love that. When I got the sack, I told her to invite a load of core locals and I went in to meet them.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We had a few pints, a few laughs and did a Q&A. It’s a great pub, full of proper memorabilia and proper football fans. Love it!"

Dyche left Turf Moor in 2022 and helped to stabilise struggling Everton over a couple of seasons before he was sacked a year ago.

David Moyes returned to Goodison Park for a final hurrah before the Toffees took up residence at their new stadium and Dyche, after a break to indulge his interest in appearing on podcasts, pitched up at Forest with a similar brief on his new desk.

Sean Dyche, now the manager of Nottingham Forest (Image credit: PA Images)

Dyche won't get the chance to return to Burnley in the Premier League this season. Forest's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor was presided over by Ange Postecoglou, their second manager of the 2025-26 season.

Moyes and Everton beat Dyche's team 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at the start of December, the first of two winter meetings between the sides, and Burnley visit the City Ground in April.

The Kettering-born boss seems to have steered Forest away from the depths of a poor start and has picked up some European wins to boot.

There are some excellent pubs in Nottingham. Watch this space?