Ben Mee says Burnley’s spirit and belief can get them out of trouble

Burnley captain Ben Mee insists the club’s worst start to start to a top-flight season is not causing panic at Turf Moor.

The winless Clarets have taken just two points from their opening seven Premier League games following Friday’s evening’s dour 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Defender Mee returned from a 15-game injury absence in East Sussex to help Sean Dyche’s side register only a second clean sheet of the campaign.

The 31-year-old, who had been sidelined by a thigh muscle tear, believes Burnley’s squad contains sufficient experience and belief to overcome their current predicament.

“It was good to be back and play the full game, but it’s all about the team and how we are going to go about things,” he told the club website.

“There is a long way to go, a lot of games to come and I’m excited to get involved.

“We need to improve our position, no doubt about it, and pick up points, but we’ve been in situations like this before and the togetherness of the squad is always there and the belief is there for sure.

“We’ve got plenty of work to do and there’s a long way to go but the confidence is coming back and we are looking forward to the challenge that’s ahead.

“There’s no panic. We know where we need to get to and what we need to work on.”

Burnley created little at the Amex Stadium as they failed to score for the fourth successive league fixture.

Danny Welbeck came close to breaking the deadlock (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck – making his full debut having recently joined as a free agent following his departure from relegated Watford – wasted the best chance of the game after being denied by Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope when bearing down on goal.

Albion boss Graham Potter was impressed by the contribution of former England international Welbeck and feels there is plenty more to come.

“I was really pleased with Danny. He got into the positions really well, he affected their backline well, ran in behind,” said Potter.

“He’s only been with us a few days in terms of training days, not played that much football recently, so he will get better and better.”

Leandro Trossard is an injury concern (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Potter, who recalled keeper Mat Ryan and top scorer Neal Maupay following their surprise omissions for last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham, was without Leandro Trossard against the Clarets.

Belgium winger Trossard suffered a groin injury in the build-up to the game but the problem is not thought to be serious.

“It’s an adductor (injury) so we are hopeful that maybe the other side of the international break he could be available,” said Potter.

“We probably still need to give it some time to see how it settles down but the initial diagnosis is quite positive.”