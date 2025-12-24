Is Algeria vs Sudan on TV? Live streams as Riyah Mahrez leads Les Fennecs into AFCON 2025

Watch Algeria vs Sudan at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today.

FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on how to watch the contest wherever you are in the world.

Algeria vs Sudan: key information • Date: Wednesday 24 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 16:00 local • Venue: Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Algeria and Sudan have had to wait patiently over the last few days, but will finally get their AFCON campaigns underway on Wednesday.

The Greens will be led by Manchester City cult hero Riyah Mahrez, with the 34-year-old still plying his trade in Saudi Arabia at present.

Other notable names include Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Dortmund and Rayan Aït-Nouri of Manchester City.

Sudan secured their spot by virtue of a second-placed finish in Group F, despite winning just two of six games.

Midfielder Sheddy Barglan is the only player to play his football in Europe for the Sudanese national team, currently turning out for Dutch side FC Den Bosch.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Algeria vs Sudan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Algeria vs Sudan for FREE in the UK

Algeria vs Sudan will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT. Coverage will start at 14:55 GMT.

Algeria vs Sudan free live stream The game is set to be shown live on Channel 4 via their official online streaming service. All you need to do is sign up on their website, and boom, access to live coverage of the contest!

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Algeria vs Sudan from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Is Algeria vs Sudan on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Algeria vs Sudan on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 10:00 am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Algeria vs Sudan in Africa

In Algeria, the game will be shown live on beIN Sport, whilst over in Sudan, fans and supporters can tune in via Sudanese National TV.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria vs Sudan: Preview

Two-time winners Algeria are well tipped to progress from Group E and begin their campaign by facing Sudan.

Boasting plenty of footballing pedigree, manager Vladimir Petkovic has enjoyed a long and illustrious managerial career, coaching in Switzerland, Turkey and Italy in the past.

He's selected 27 players to represent the Desert Warriors, with Mahrez, of course, the most eye-catching inclusion.

The former City man has 34 goals in 107 outings for his nation and is just three games away from becoming the all-time leading appearance maker for his country.

Sudan comes into the tournament as a major underdog, and it would take a miracle for them to progress out of Group E.

Most of their squad plays football either in Sudan or South Sudan, and the nation has been torn by an ongoing civil war since April 2023.

Star striker Mohamed Abdelrahman is now 32, but defender and 36-year-old Ramadan Agab will wear the armband in Morocco.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Algeria 4-0 Sudan

Algeria's squad is far superior to Sudan's, and we anticipate a routine win for the Desert Warriors.