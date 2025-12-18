When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025? Nominees, date, time and location

The end of 2025 is almost upon us, meaning it's time for one athlete to take home the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The coveted annual award takes a big picture look at the past year through the prism of sport, with a public vote deciding who has made the greatest impact.

It has been won by footballers in two of the past three years, and two more representatives of the beautiful game are up for this year's edition.

Who has been nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton won the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton and Arsenal's Chloe Kelly are football's two representatives this year.

Hampton had big gloves to fill for England following the shock retirement of Mary Earps, but took the gig in her stride, saving two penalties in the Euro 2025 final against Spain en route to the Lionesses lifting the trophy.

Kelly also played a key role in that victory, scoring the decisive penalty with a rifled effort into the top of the net.

Other nominees include rugby union's Ellie Kildunne, darts player Luke Littler, golf icon Rory McIlroy and F1 champion Lando Norris.

Who are the past BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners?

Beth Mead, England international (Image credit: Alamy)

In 2022, Arsenal's Beth Mead became the first female footballer to win the award, followed a year later by Earps.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson stopped football bagging a BBC SPOTY hat-trick, but Hampton or Kelly will hope to put that right this year.

Football's first winner came in 1966, with Bobby Moore bestowed with the honour, with the prize taken out of the games hands for over 20 years, when Paul Gascoigne won it in 1990.

Alongside Mead and Earps, Michael Owen, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs have also received the award.

When and where is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025?

Gabby Logan and Alex Scott are set to host this year's award (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2025 will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Thursday 18 December.

It will be hosted by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding, with the shindig being held at MediaCityUK in Salford.

The programme will be live and available to watch at home from 7pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.