In ten years at Fulham, he has enjoyed three promotions, suffered two relegations and experienced plenty of highs and lows along the way... proof that there ain't nobody like Tom Cairney

Tom Cairney has played for Fulham for over a decade and is a firm favourite amongst the fans at Craven Cottage

When Tom Cairney joined Fulham from Blackburn for £3 million in June 2015, his new club were in a mess. Recently relegated from the Premier League under Felix Magath, the Cottagers had just finished 17th in the Championship and were in danger of sinking further down the leagues. The fanbase felt disconnected and in need of a player who could give them hope.

Cairney proved to be that player. This summer, the club captain hit a decade at Craven Cottage, with Fulham settled in the Premier League once again and supporters even calling for a statue to be built in his honour. Few players stay at one club for so long these days, which makes his contribution all the more impressive during 10 dramatic years that produced a small matter of three promotions and two relegations. Now, the 34-year-old is ready to talk through it all with FFT…

2015-16

MANAGER: Kit Symons/Slavisa Jokanovic

POSITION: 20th (Championship)

Cairney did worry after his first season at Craven Cottage that nearly saw Fulham relegated to League One that he may have made the wrong decision (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I signed for Fulham, I said it was a Premier League club – they’d always been in the top tier when I was growing up and that was where I wanted to get back to with the club. It was Fulham’s second season out of the top flight and there was a lot of chaos happening, on and off the pitch. We played Bristol City at home in what felt like a must-win game in March – Lee Tomlin scored a last-minute free kick and that defeat left us one point above the relegation zone. I was definitely worried we might be relegated to League One – I’d come from Blackburn and they were doing all right that season, so I did worry if I’d made the wrong decision. Luckily, we hung in there and survived.”

2016-17

MANAGER: Slavisa Jokanovic

POSITION: 6th (Championship) – Beaten in play-off semi-finals

Cairney says the low point in his time at Fulham was the Championship play-off semi-final defeat by Reading (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This was Slavisa Jokanovic’s first full season and he was massive for me. I felt I needed a foreign manager to get the best out of me. British managers had played me on the right, I think they saw me as more of a luxury player, but I wanted to play in the middle. In this country, we look at what you can’t do rather than what you can – Slavisa was the first to look at my strengths, see that I could dominate the ball and score goals. He said I was one of the main men and played me in the middle.

“That was when I kicked on. Slavisa got the balance of the side right, I was 25 that season and full of confidence, scoring goals and playing well. I scored a volley from the edge of the area in a 4-4 draw at Wolves, which was special, but one of my favourite games came against Brentford at Griffin Park. We’d struggled there the previous season, but I scored in the final minute of a 2-0 win. “We went into the play-offs on a high and as favourites as we were playing so well, but we underperformed over the two legs against Reading. It’s the lowest I’ve ever felt on a football pitch. When the Reading fans invaded the pitch, it was horrible. A really low moment.”

2017-18

MANAGER: Slavisa Jokanovic

POSITION: 3rd (Championship) - Promoted via the play-offs

But 12 months later came the high when Cairney scored the winning goal in the Play-Off final at Wembley against Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Scott Parker retired at the end of the previous season and Slavisa made me the club captain. It wasn’t a massive surprise because I’d been captain when Scott wasn’t playing, but it was still a big honour. Traditionally in England, the captain is a centre-half or a big bruiser – that isn’t me! Hopefully I led by example – I think I’m good in the dressing room and good at relating to players old and young. I can speak to the older players about their kids and school, but also to the younger players about going out!

“THE FINAL WITH VILLA WAS OUR DAY IN THE SUN, THE PERFECT AFTERNOON FOR PLAYERS AND FANS”

“There was definitely a hangover from the previous season and we didn’t get off to a good start, but it all clicked just before Christmas and we went unbeaten for 23 league games. We would go into matches thinking, ‘There’s no way we’re going to lose,’ and we didn’t. Signing Aleksandar Mitrovic in the mid-season window was massive – he was a proper No.9 who quickly became one of the best strikers in the division and had an X factor.

Cairney celebrates promotion to the Premier League in front of the Fulham fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

We were always good at getting into the final third, but in Mitrovic we had a killer there and it transformed us. We had a chance of getting into the top two but I couldn’t believe how well Cardiff did – we’d win and they’d just match us. They lost their last game, though – if we’d won at Birmingham we were up, but we had heatstroke! It was so hot at St Andrew’s and we were beaten, so it was the play-offs again.

Cairney enjoyed the role that manager Slavisa Jokanovic gave him (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When we beat Derby in the semis at Craven Cottage, the celebrations were big and maybe some people thought we’d won promotion already, but it was more about what happened at Reading 12 months earlier. The final with Aston Villa was our day in the sun, the perfect afternoon for the fans, players and me. Most fans had never seen the club play at Wembley – we hadn’t since 1975.

“It was crazy to lead the team out at Wembley and score the winning goal – I even got the last kick before the final whistle. Then being man of the match and lifting the trophy, that will always be the best day in my Fulham career – unless we win a cup at Wembley.”

2018-19

MANAGER: Slavisa Jokanovic/ Claudio Ranieri/Scott Parker

POSITION: 19th (Premier League) – Relegated from the top flight

Cairney's first season in the Premier League with Fulham was hampered by injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We signed a lot of players late on in the summer transfer window and it was difficult. That season was weird because I’d played in midfield alongside Stefan Johansen and Kevin McDonald for two years, yet we never played together in the Premier League. The worst thing about that campaign from a personal perspective was that I broke my foot in the third game – Slavisa was sacked in November and I didn’t feel I could help him. That was crushing for me.

“We were playing catch up for most of that season and once you’re in the bottom three, it’s really hard to get out of that position. You see some teams in the relegation zone early in the season, they never get out of it and that was us. Claudio Ranieri came in mid-November and that didn’t work out, so we ended up with three managers in a season and it turned into a bit of a mess.”

2019-20

MANAGER: Scott Parker

POSITION: 4th (Championship) – Promoted via the play-offs

Cairney lifted the Championship play-off trophy again - but this time at an empty Wembley (Image credit: Unknown)

“Scott Parker had come back as a coach under Slavisa at the start of the previous season and ended the campaign as the caretaker manager, then was named manager permanently in the summer. It was a bit weird because you go from being team-mates, having all the usual player-to-player conversations about The X Factor or whatever, then when he came back as a coach, you understood it was a bit more serious, but you could still have a little fun. When he became manager, sometimes you’d call him ‘Scotty’ instead of ‘gaffer’ or ‘boss’.

“But I enjoyed that Championship season, once I got my head around it and realised that we had a job to do, to bounce back up at the first time of asking. Beating Leeds at home in the week before Christmas felt like a big moment, but then the world stopped because of Covid. Ours was the first game to be called off, as we were due to play Brentford on the Friday night. That period was horrendous.

“MICHAEL JORDAN GOT ME MOTIVATED TO GET MY BUM OFF THE SOFA, LAY OFF THE CRISPS AND GO FOR A JOG”

“But the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance came out around that time – we all watched it and everyone took inspiration from seeing the way that he trained. It motivated me to get my bum off the sofa, stop eating crisps and go for a jog – then when we came back, Scott Parker showed clips from it, even before the play-off final.

“We played that final in front of an empty Wembley – I felt so sorry for all the Fulham supporters because they should have had their second day out there in two years, and it was against Brentford. I feel sorry for Joe Bryan too – he scored both our goals that day and he’s a hero to me, but he deserved to have the fans there and the opportunity to celebrate with them.

“We weren’t actually the favourites for it – Brentford had Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo up front, as well as Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen and David Raya in their starting line-up. They were a really strong team and had beaten us just a few weeks before, in the first game after the Covid break. But we came with a plan and Joe had worked on the free-kick he scored as well.”

2020-21

MANAGER: Scott Parker

POSITION: 18th (Premier League) – Relegated from the top flight again

Injury strikes again and Cairney is forced to sit out much of the Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This was the most depressing season of my career. I was injured for most of it and I struggled massively, I didn’t feel a part of that season at all. We were still in the Covid pandemic and there were restrictions in place, so I couldn’t go to the games and had to watch on TV.

“There’s a social media graphic that does the rounds showing our squad from that season, with people asking if that’s the best squad to be relegated from the Premier League – players like Ademola Lookman. It’s a little unfair because the players we had were very good, but not all of them were yet the footballers they went on to be. That season was hard for me.”

2021-22

MANAGER: Marco Silva

POSITION: 1st (Championship) – Promoted as second-tier champions

Aleksandar Mitrovic was a game-changing signing for Fulham and set new goals records in the Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

QUICKFIRE QUESTIONS (Image credit: Getty Images) Favourite season? When we won the play-offs under Slavisa Jokanovic, or the first season in the Premier League under Marco Silva. Favourite goal? The play-off winner against Aston Villa at Wembley. Favourite team-mate to play alongside? Willian Best opposition player? Eden Hazard Favourite away ground? The Emirates Favourite pundits? Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville. I like it when they argue! Best friend from your time at Fulham? Matt Smith Which is better, being promoted as champions or winning the play-offs? Winning promotion in the play-offs in front of 90,000 fans is special. Which is worse, losing out in the play-offs or Premier League relegation? The play-off loss to Reading was my worst experience.

“Scott Parker left to go to Bournemouth that summer and Marco Silva came in. I didn’t know him, but I knew that he’d managed in the Premier League before, so I went into that relationship fresh.

Early on you could see he was hands-on, passionate and attack-minded.

“Our squad was frightening for the Championship – and the bench was so strong as well. We had some big wins that season, 7-0 three times and 6-2twice. We should have got the league wrapped up earlier than we did, but there were a few silly results towards the end of the season. Mitrovic scored 43 goals that term and even missed two games as well – that will never be beaten. Never. We took the mick out of the Championship a bit that year.”

2022-23

MANAGER: Marco Silva

POSITION: 10th (Premier League)

“We got a good start, which is so important. It was the season with the break for the World Cup, and we did OK up until then. I enjoyed that time away. I went on a holiday and watched some of the boys playing in Qatar, then we had a mini pre-season in Portugal. After that, we came back and were flying. We beat Crystal Palace away on Boxing Day and won our first four after the break.

“After one Premier League season at Hull and three with Fulham, that was the first season when I wasn’t relegated. In the previous seasons, I know I had good games, but no-one really cares because you’ve been relegated. That season I was so happy we stayed up and I’d played well. I knew I could play at the top level, but maybe proved to other people that I could affect games and be a good Premier League player.”

2023-24

MANAGER: Marco Silva

POSITION: 13th (Premier League)

Marco Silva has brought Premier League stability to Fulham since he arrived at the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Mitrovic left that summer, so he was a miss, but Willian was playing well and Jedi [Antonee Robinson] was flying. Joao Palhinha was still here, too, and Raul Jimenez stepped into the striker role. It was an enjoyable season.

“We were competitive in every game. Even if we lost it was only by the odd goal, nobody hammered us, and we had two big 5-0 wins in back-to-back home games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. My dad is a big Forest fan and I scored in that game, but he was happy for me. It was a top couple of weeks.

“We also made the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool and lost 2-1 at Anfield in the first leg, but felt we were still in the tie. We drew the second game 1-1 – to lose to Liverpool by one goal over 180 minutes was no disgrace at all, but we take the cups seriously under Marco and it felt so close yet so far to getting to Wembley for a final.”

2024-25

MANAGER: Marco Silva

POSITION: 11th (Premier League)

One of the highs was Fulham's win over local rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day 2024 - their first win at their neighbours ground for 45 years (Image credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

“There were a lot of big moments, but the biggest was beating Chelsea away on Boxing Day. We were 1-0 down and came back to win in the last minute, having not won there for 45 years.

“Before that, I had an eventful 21 minutes against Spurs – I came off the bench, scored the equaliser, then got sent off. I just sat in the dressing room hoping not to hear Spurs score, because I knew it would be my fault. They didn’t – we drew 1-1, so that was a relief.

“It was a major season because we finished with 54 points, a club record in the Premier League. The previous record of 53 was set by a really good team with guys like Danny Murphy, Bobby Zamora and Clint Dempsey. Once Crystal Palace knocked us out of the FA Cup, all our attention turned to getting the record and it was a nice feeling to achieve it.

“It was a weird end to the season for me because I was out of contract – I went into the final game against Manchester City not knowing what was happening. If it was my final game, I wanted to say a proper goodbye to the fans, so when I was substituted, I didn’t really know what to do. It was strange.”

THE FUTURE

“I signed a new contract in July – before my time at Fulham is up, I’d love to get to Wembley again, for a cup final. When I first arrived, it felt like the club was in chaos and there were so many roads we could have gone down. Now things are settled and it feels like we’re on a clear path as a Premier League club.

“I think the fans took to me because of the way I play football – I reckon they appreciate that. It’s helped having the amazing moments that we’ve had over the years, and also how I am off the pitch as well – I have time for the fans. I felt at home straight away here and that’s how they’ve always made me feel. It’s been special.

“I’ve had a go at punditry recently – I was on Monday Night Football and did enjoy it. I’m a fan, and if I’m at home, I watch football on TV. It doesn’t matter what level – I like watching League One and League Two games as well – so talking about matches is something I enjoy and would like to look into.

“I’m also keen to help the next generation of talent come through at Fulham – I’ve enjoyed working with Josh King for the last 18 months or so and I hate to see wasted talent, so maybe there could be a role where I help to nurture some of the best young players and help them get into the first team.

“My current contract is up again at the end of this season and whenever my time as a Fulham player comes to an end, I want to celebrate it. Fans and people at the club have mentioned a testimonial game – I think that would be a really nice way to celebrate. But so long as I feel like I’m still affecting games, I want to carry on playing for as long as possible.”