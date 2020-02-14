Branescu back from ban for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu returns from suspension for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibernian at Rugby Park.

Defender Kirk Broadfoot is a doubt with a shoulder injury, while Harry Bunn will be absent again with a calf complaint.

Mohamed El Makrini is back in training after a recent knee problem, but Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.

Hibernian have Lewis Stevenson fit after the left-back sat out the midweek win over Ross County.

Melker Hallberg is also in contention having missed the 3-0 win through illness.

Defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous, plus midfielder Stevie Mallan (all knee), remain out.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Johnson, Del Fabro, Dicker, Power, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Burke, St Clair, Kiltie, Kabamba, Hendrie, Millen, Lyle, Koprivec.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, McGinn, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Docherty, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Omeonga, McNulty, Bogdan.