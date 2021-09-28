Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson tests positive for Covid-19

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the club’s next two Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

The 58-year-old was on the touchline for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham but has not been in close contact with any other staff or first-team members since and therefore no one else at the club will need to self-isolate.

Pearson, who will be consigned to 10 days of self-isolation, will watch from afar while assistant Curtis Fleming takes charge of Wednesday’s match at Millwall and the trip to Peterborough on Saturday.

City chief executive officer Richard Gould said: “I’m sure that everyone at the club and our supporters hope that Nigel has a speedy and full recovery.

“In the meantime Curtis will take charge. He has been in regular contact with Nigel and we wish him and the team all the best against Millwall tomorrow.”

Ex-Watford head coach Pearson has previously recovered from coronavirus, revealing at the end of 2020 he had battled the virus when the UK first went into lockdown during the spring.

During a lengthy interview with Sky Sports, he revealed how he struggled in the aftermath following his battle with the illness.

“When I contracted Covid back in March, I wasn’t particularly unwell, didn’t have a lot of symptoms,” Pearson said in November 2020.

“I didn’t feel quite right, but otherwise I felt fine. It’s something that has developed at a later date.

“I had some heart issues, and then joint issues… it was a difficult time.

“Through August and September, I was particularly unwell for sure. But the medication I’m on now is certainly helping a lot, and there’ll be a lot of people out there experiencing the same.”

After being sacked by Watford last summer, Pearson took charge of City in February and signed a new three-year deal in April.